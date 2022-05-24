Andrew Abdullah: Suspect in deadly weekend NYC subway shooting turns himself in to police

The man suspected of shooting a fellow passenger on a Manhattan-bound subway in New York on Sunday has reportedly surrendered to police.
Andrew Abdullah, 25, who police suspect pulled out a gun and killed Daniel Enriquez, 46, in an apparent random shooting, arrived at a Manhattan police precinct on Tuesday to turn himself in, The New York Post reports.
The Independent has contacted the New York Police Department for confirmation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
