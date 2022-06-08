And Just Like That… showrunner reveals Samantha’s character will be included in season 2

Samantha Jones will feature in And Just Like That… season two, its showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed.

Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, does not feature in person in the Sex and the City reboot. However, she does pop up via text message to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw – something that Cattrall herself recently described as “odd”.

Samantha is said to have moved to London after falling out with Carrie.

Asked whether Carrie and Samantha would still be texting, King replied: “Yes!”

In the season one finale, Carrie texts Samantha while in Paris to meet for a cocktail, which Samantha agrees to. King told Variety that every writer on the show has a “different version” of how they think their meeting, which was not included in the show, went.

“I think there was some champagne,” King posited. “I think there was a grown up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.

“I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City’ (New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Speaking about the season ahead, King added: “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

Cattrall did not appear in And Just Like That… following her highly publicised feud with Parker. Parker recently commented directly on Cattrall’s disparaging comments for the first time, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that it was “very painful” hearing what her co-star had to say.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show,” Parker said. “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

‘And Just Like That…’ (WarnerMedia)

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie. She also added that the four stars of the show, including Nixon and Davis, were “never friends”.

And Just Like That… season two will begin production in October with the aim of streaming on HBO Max/Sky and NOW TV in summer 2023, King said, per Variety.

