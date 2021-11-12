Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That… has been given a premiere date by HBO.

In a new teaser for the show released on Friday (12 November) it is revealed that the follow-up will begin airing on HBO Max on 9 December. The series will also air in the UK in December, although an exact date is yet to be announced.

And Just Like That… features Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles from the original series.

The series will also feature a number of other returning actors from Sex and the City such as Chris Noth, Evan Handler and the late Willie Garson. Kim Cattrall, however, will not be returning as fan favourite Samantha.

A number of other stars are joining the cast such as Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramirez.

Nicole has previously commented that And Just Like That… will address the topic of race after the original series was criticised for its lack of diversity.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s different for them,” she said. “We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of colour, but now here’s the four of us.”

Sex and the City was also recently criticised by Candace Bushnell, who wrote the book on which the show is based. She said the show was “not very feminist” and that fans “should not base” their lives around the popular series.

And Just Like That… premieres on HBO Max on 9 December.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link And Just Like That: Premiere date revealed for Sex and the City sequel as trailer drops