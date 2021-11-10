Ancient hangover cure found by archaeologists

An ancient amethyst ring thought to have been worn to in a bid to stop hangovers has been unearthed by archaeologists.

The piece of jewellery was discovered during excavations near the world’s largest known Byzantine-era winery in the city of Yavne, Israel.

Experts said the ring, which had been inset with a purple amethyst stone, may have belonged to the owner or a worker at the warehouse who believed it would ward off the ill effects of drinking a lot of wine.

Dr Amir Golani, an expert on jewellery at the Israel Antiquities Authority, who examined the find, said: “The person who owned the ring was affluent, and the wearing of the jewel indicated their status and wealth. Such rings could be worn by both men and women.

“Amethysts are mentioned in the Bible as one of the 12 precious stones worn by the high priest of the temple on his ceremonial breastplate.

“Many virtues have been attached to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover”.

The ring was found just 150 metres away from the remains of a warehouse containing amphorae – a type of jar used to store wine.

The excavation site has been dated to the 7th century, towards the end of the Byzantine period and the beginning of the Early Islamic period, however it is thought the ring could be even older than this.

Experts say this ancient amethyst ring found by archaeologists may have been used by an owner or worker at the largest Byzantine-era winery in the city of Yavne, Israel, to help ward of hangovers (Dafna Gazit/Israel Antiquities Authority)

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which led the dig, the ring may have been passed down from generation to generation over the centuries.

Gold rings inlaid with amethyst stone are known in the Roman world, and it is possible the piece of jewellery, which weighs 5.11 grams, belonged to the elites who lived in the city as early as the 3rd century, it said.

Dr Elie Haddad, co-director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said: “Did the person who wore the ring want to avoid intoxication due to drinking a lot of wine? We probably will never know.

“It is possible the splendid ring belonged to the owner of the magnificent warehouse, to a foreman, or simply to an unlucky visitor, who dropped and lost their precious ring, until it was finally discovered by us.”

