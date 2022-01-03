‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechener arrested over alleged DUI incident, reports say

David Koechener, the comedic actor known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports say.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Mr Koechener was arrested in Simi Valley, California on Friday afternoon and spent New Year’s Eve in jail. He was released around 5am on Saturday morning, authorities told the news site, and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

