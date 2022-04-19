Anatomy of a Scandal is not a true story, but it is based on this book

“Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?” This is the question that constantly plagued our brain while watching the six-part series. And we soon discovered that Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel inspired the series.

The book is based on Vaughan’s own experiences as a reporter and scrutinises the nature of consent. It peels back the upper echelons of society and was released following a series of sexual misconduct allegations within parliament.

For the uninitiated, the storyline is centred around Conservative MP, immigration minister and the Prime Minister’s confidant, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) and his affair with a parliamentary researcher, Olivia (Naomi Scott).

What starts as a tabloid embroilment worsens when Olivia accuses James of raping her, ensuing a trial in which his wife of 12 years, Sophie (Sienna Miller) stands by his side. As the series unravels, further dark twists and turns are revealed, including secrets from the prosecutor Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery).

If this has piqued your interest, then Anatomy of a Scandal is currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK. But more importantly, if you’re looking to read Vaughan’s bestseller that forms the basis of the series, we’ve got all the details below.

Read more:

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ by Sarah Vaughan, published by Simon & Schuester Vaughan’s psychological thriller came off the back of a series of sexual misconduct allegations within parliament. It was also released just months after the #MeToo movement began to gain momentum. The book follows the high-profile marriage of Tory MP James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie, which begins to unravel when James has an affair with his aide, Olivia, who then accuses him of rape. When The Independent reviewed the novel, our writer noted that it explores a “certain type of toxic masculinity that’s bred by institutionalised male privilege”, and praises Vaughan’s critique of these “societal structures”. Adding that it’s “well written, pacy, and full of twists and turns”. Whether you are yet to watch the Netflix series, or you’ve just finished it, we’d recommend adding this to your reading pile as it sounds like an engrossing, unputdownable read.

