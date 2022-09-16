Ananya Panday Joins Ayushmann Khurrana For ‘Dream Girl 2’, Teaser Takes A Dig At Boycott Bollywood

Ananya Panday has announced her next film as the sequel to the comedy-drama Dream Girl. The actress will be seen joining actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the film alongside Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. The makers are Friday announced the film with a hilarious video while also taking a jib at trends like Boycott Bollywood.

SEE ALSO: Rashmika Mandanna Found Mini-Srivalli; Gushes Over Little Girl Grooving To ‘Sami Sami’ In Viral Video

In the clip, an actor says, “Bollywood ko nazar lag gyi hai.” (Bollywood has got evil’s eye). To which Ayushmann says, “Han bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon.” (Yes brother, that is why I am playing movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence came to Mathura.) They then talk about arranging a Pooja for Bollywood.

Notably, Pooja was the name of Ayushmann’s alter ego in the original film. Dream Girl follows Khurrana who played a hotline caller that would change his voice into a girl’s voice. The film released in 2019 also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Ananya shared the post on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par.” She used the hashtags #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Film Adaption ‘Hot Take’ Will Be Led By Mark Hapka, Megan Davis

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has several films in the pipeline, including Doctor G which will see him playing the role of a gynecologist. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ananya Panday Joins Ayushmann Khurrana For 'Dream Girl 2', Teaser Takes A Dig At Boycott Bollywood