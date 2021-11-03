An Audience with Adele: Can you get tickets to ITV Palladium concert?

Adele is returning to our screens later this month with a primetime ITV special celebrating the launch of her new album.

On Tuesday (2 November) night, it was announced that the “Hello” singer would be performing in the UK for the first time in four years, with a concert at the London Palladium.

The show will be recorded for ITV, with a TV special titled An Audience with Adele airing on 21 November.

It will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.

The album has already smashed records to become the most pre-ordered album in history, while its lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the UK singles chart for two weeks.

Earlier this week, Adele shared the tracklisting for the new record, which includes a song called “I Drink Wine” and her first collaboration with the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.

Here’s everything you need to know about An Audience with Adele…

What songs will Adele perform?

An Audience with Adele will see the musician play a selection of songs from her new album 30, including the smash hit “Easy on Me”.

Adele will also delve into her back catalogue to perform some of her fans’ favourite songs.

Can you get tickets?

An Audience with Adele may be the singer’s first live performance in the UK in years, but members of the public sadly won’t be able to get tickets.

Instead, the audience at the Palladium will be a specially invited group of the singer’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”.

Tickets went on sale in October for Adele’s 2022 live shows at Hyde Park, with the website crashing as fans attempted to get a spot at the concert.

Who will be there?

As well as having a star-studded audience from the worlds of entertainment and sport, An Audience with Adele will be attended by her family and friends.

How to watch in the US

It is not currently known whether An Audience with Adele will air in the US. The Independent has contacted ITV for comment and will update this as it’s announced.

However, American fans will be able to enjoy their own Adele special as the singer sits down with Oprah Winfrey for Adele: One Night Only, which will be broadcast on 14 November.

The chat took place in Winfrey’s own rose garden, where her infamous interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also was staged earlier this year.

As well as speaking to Winfrey, Adele performed some of her new songs for an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles as part of the two-hour special.

As Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired on ITV in the UK, as well as CBS, the same may be done with Adele’s interview. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

An Audience with Adele airs on Sunday 21 November on ITV.

