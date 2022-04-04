Amy Schumer reveals she is still thinking about Oscars slap ‘every four thoughts’

Amy Schumer revealed that she is still thinking about the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock “every four thoughts”.

The comedian explained that she was having makeup applied to her legs in her trailer when the incident happened, and watched it on a live feed.

“The actual show was fun,” said Schumer, speaking at the executive luncheon in Denver for Jewish Family Service on Monday 4 April. “Ever since then, every four thoughts is still that Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars.”

Schumer was quick to bring up the Oscars during a Q&A session with fellow comedian Jaye McBride at the Denver Convention Center, and explained that she was close with Chris Rock and Questlove, who had to deal onstage with the fallout from the slap.

“I felt really bad for these two beautiful humans,” she said, referring to Rock and Questlove, adding that she’d been a fan of Smith “forever.”

“To see that, all of a sudden, ‘Daddy gets angry and hits you’… so sad,” she said.

Smith has since resigned from The Academy.

Schumer still appeared shocked by the incident.

McBride later asked Schumer who her favourite comedian was and she said she had to reconsider her answers to name her “favourite comedian that hasn’t sexually assaulted anyone.”

Dave Chappelle was one of the few who made the cut, though Schumer said she wished “he would evolve in some ways when it came to specific groups of women, trans women – and just women.”

Schumer also discussed her young son Gene at the event. “We are raising Gene to be a nice Jewish boy,” said Schumer. “We did get a Christmas tree, but… he’ll just think that Jesus was a nice guy.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amy Schumer reveals she is still thinking about Oscars slap ‘every four thoughts’