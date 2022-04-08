Amy Schumer denies stealing Leonardo DiCaprio joke that drew gasps at Oscars

Amy Schumer has stepped in after she was accused of stealing the Leonardo DiCaprio joke she made at the Oscars.

The comedian attempted to set the record straight during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

During the 2022 Oscars, Schumer drew gasps for a joke she made about the Wolf of Wall Street actor. “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” she said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends.”

The 47-year-old actor is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

In the last week, it has been claimed that Schumer took the joke from an almost-identical post shared on Twitter in December 2021.

“Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter. I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself,” Schumer told a listener, who called in question her about the joke.

She added: “And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. “But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery,

Schumer continued: “I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal s***.”

The comedian joked that she’d even taken a polygraph test for Vanity Fair to prove she wasn’t lying, which she passed.

“Everybody just chill,” she said.

Amy Schumer hosted the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall (Getty Images)

In 2016, Schumer was accused of ripping off jokes by female comedy stars Wendy Liebman, Tammy Pescatelli and Kathleen Pescatelli.

She denied the claims during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton Advice Show, after which Liebman and Pescatelli deleted some of their earlier claims.

Pescatelli went on to issue an apology, saying that some of her criticism of the comedian “went too far”.

Schumer hosted the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

