Amy Schumer and New York Attorney General address pro-choice rally

Comedian Amy Schumer and New York State Attorney General Letitia James addressed a pro-choice rally in Manhattan on Tuesday.

James said she came to the issue of abortion rights in a “personal way” and revealed that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago.

“I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood. And I make no apologies to anyone, to no one. To no one… My God says that you’ve got to make the best decision for your body and your life.”

