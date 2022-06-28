Amtrak derailment: Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train hits dump truck

Posted on June 28, 2022 0

At least three people have been killed and dozens more injured after a passenger train travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a lorry and derailed in a remote area of Missouri on Monday (27 June).

Two of those who died were on the Amtrak train and one was in the lorry, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Dunn confirmed.

Hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more after carriages tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amtrak derailment: Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train hits dump truck