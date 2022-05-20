Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer And Ajay Land In Legal Trouble For Promoting Tobacco Brand; Twitter Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have landed themselves in legal trouble for promoting ‘gutka’ and ‘pan masala’ brands. Lately, netizens haven’t been going easy on Bollywood actors who are promoting tobacco brands, recently Akshay Kumar also stepped down as the band ambassador of a tobacco brand after receiving intense backlash. Even South Indian actor Mahesh Babu was trolled on Twitter for the same.

According to Times Now, a case has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn by Muzaffarpur-based activist Tamanna Hashm under sections 467, 468, 439 and 120B. The charge sheet states that these actors are, “misusing their popularity for promoting ghutka only in greed of money.” As per reports, the case has been accepted by the court and the hearing will take place on May 27.

Several netizens have now reacted to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn landing in legal trouble. Take a look at the reactions here.

How it is possible legally when “Gutka” per se is not a banned commodity?

As a moral duty towards society all big shot can restrain themselves for promotional advertisement. But may b huge amount of money possibly is the temptation. — সুভাষ SubhashC (@anand1subhash) May 20, 2022

Gutka lobby is very strong and have kept happy all those who call the shots be it in medical fraternity, Judiciary or health Ministry. They argue that Even alcohol and cigarettes are bad hence why not ban them. Both generate huge revenues. In the end its India all is possible. — Nishu Kaushik (@crazylad47) May 20, 2022

I don’t know why you people are supporting pan bahar gutka Batch. Did he saved any one in society. You know what our guy did!! Without knowing anything of him. You people are talking sh**!!! 🙄🙄 — Srujan MorningStar🧔🏻 (@gskumar258) May 13, 2022

All top bollywoodiyas including @SrBachchan, @BeingSalmanKhan , @iamsrk @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar etc promote gutka brands. Why single out @akshaykumar ? Boycott the whole lot! Boycott Bollywood which treats Hindibhashi people with contempt! — OSRK (@shailkothari) May 12, 2022

“misusing their popularity for promoting ghutka only in greed of money.’sitting on tons of money!Yes, @SrBachchan @iamsrk @ajaydevgn and many others do this.Gutka or 🥃, they don’t care. They secured their 14 generations with wealth from overrated profession ,others go to hell. — Chaitali Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@chaitali253) May 20, 2022

However, last year in October, Bachchan terminated his contract with the tobacco brand. His team later released a statement that read, “When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion.” Akshay Kumar also left a statement and apologized for hurting the sentiment of his fans as he stepped down.

