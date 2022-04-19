Amitabh Bachchan Confirms The Cast Of The Archies, Agastya Nanda To Make Debut Along With Suhana And Khushi

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had previously announced that she was going to make an Indian adaptation of the famous comic The Archie and star kids like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor were reportedly cast as the main leads. Looks like Amitabh Bachchan has now confirmed the cast of The Archie as he gave his blessing to his grandson Agastya. In a now-deleted tweet, Bachchan shared a fan edit that featured Suhana and Khushi’s picture along with Agastya.

Taking to his Twitter, the veteran actor gave his blessing to his grandson, Agastya Nanda, who is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Sharing a fan edit, Bachchan wrote, “Agastya… a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all … my blessings my love and my wishes ever … do well…And keep the flag flying.” With this tweet, Bachchan also hinted that Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor’s daughter will also be making their debut through Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. Take a look at the fan edit here.

Janhvi Kapoor also hinted that her sister Khushi will be making her debut through the movie, as she shared Zoya’s post announcing that they had begun the shoot of The Archie movie. Sharing the post on her Instagram story she wrote, “Most Special.”

As per several media reports, Agastya has been roped in to play the role of Archie Andrews while Suhana and Khushi will be playing the roles of Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively. As per Hindustan Times, Zoya Akhtar spoke about the upcoming project and said in a statement, “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

The project was announced last year in November when Akhtar took to her Instagram and announced that she was collaborating with Netflix for an Indian adaptation of the Archies Comics.

