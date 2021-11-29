Amir Khan and Kell Brook have agreed terms to a long-awaited all-British fight that will see the two rivals finally meet in the ring on 19 February after years of failed talks.

The AO Arena in Manchester will host the fight, which will be live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Khan, 34, will be back in the ring for the first time in over two years, while Brook, 35, suffered a heavy defeat to WBO champion Terence Crawford in November 2020.

Brook (39-3) is a former world champion at welterweight, while Khan is a former unified light-welterweight world champion.

The pair were close to agreeing terms to a bout in 2015 and 2016 during the peak of their respective powers.

But it failed to materialise, as Khan instead stepped up to middleweight to meet Canelo Alvarez, while Brook also took on a blockbuster fight at middleweight against Gennady Golovkin. Both British fighters lost those bouts by stoppage.

Sheffield native Brook had unsuccessfully pursued a fight with Khan for years since, with the Bolton fighter also tasting defeat in a title fight to Crawford in 2019, but terms have finally been agreed for one of the most long-awaited fights in British boxing.

More follows…

Source Link Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight confirmed and date announced for all-British grudge bout