Amir Khan: Moment boxer and wife robbed at gunpoint revealed in CCTV footage

Amir Khan’s wife, Faryal Makhdoom, has shared CCTV footage of the shocking moment the couple were robbed at gunpoint in east London.

Two thieves stole the boxer’s £72,000 luxury Franck Muller Vanguard watch as they left a restaurant in Leyton, in an attack that Ms Makhdoom believes to be premeditated.

“It makes me sick to the stomach to know someone sitting in the restaurant was probably the one plotting this,” she wrote, sharing footage of the robbery on Instagram.

Mr Khan confirmed, shortly following the incident on Monday night, that the couple are safe.

