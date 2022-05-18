Amid Language Debate, Siddharth Says Non-Hindi Speaking Characters Are Made ‘A Caricature’ In Films

The Indian cinema is currently witnessing a language debate and several celebs have shared their thoughts on the topic. Now actor Siddharth has also jumped onto the wagon and reacted to the Hindi language debate. The actor who will be making his comeback in the Hindi foray through the show Escaype Live, spoke about how non-Hindi characters in Indian cinema have always been portrayed in a weird way.

In an interview with Indian Express, he said, “If a character is from a non-Hindi speaking belt, we have a habit of making them a caricature.” He added, “From the age of comedians, (we had) actors like Mehmood who made unrealistic and strange portrayals which were very popular at that time. But today, you feel odd watching them. There was Mithun Chakraborty playing some Krishnan Iyer and selling coconut water.”

The actor said that in those days liberties were taken in the name of entertainment. “All these are cliches. That’s not how people speak. Today, if I do anything like that to a Kannada or a Kashmiri character, social media will have a field day,” he said.

Siddharth was earlier embroiled in a controversy after a tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal. He had tweeted, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna .”

