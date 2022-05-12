Amid Language Debate Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To 1000 Crore Collection Of 'RRR', 'KGF Chapter 2': Film Kaisi Hai?

Amidst the ongoing language debate and Bollywood vs South Indian film industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about pan-India films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and others collecting 1000 crore at the box office. RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 exceeded expectations and broke several pandemic BO records and are currently the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 left behind RRR and Dangal and became the 2nd highest-grossing movie in India in just a span of few weeks.

#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits… [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/9pdKwpMKWw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2022

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about all the buzz surrounding films that are doing businesses of 1000 crores without naming them. The actor said that everyone was only talking about the box collection and no one is talking about the performances or content of the films. He said, “Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaesi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi.”

(Nobody is willing to talk about the contents of the movie and how the other departments have contributed to it. Everyone is only talking about the collections of ₹1000 crore, ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don’t think it will end).”

He added, “Now critics are saying ‘Why don’t you make films like them? Why is your film not working?’ It’s been asked to those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics. For us getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the ₹1000 crore films.”

Bajpayee went on to speak about the advent and boom of OTT and said that it was a boon for him. “OTT has been a boon. It was a boon for actors like me. It was a boon for so many other talents, so many other faculties,” he said.

