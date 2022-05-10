Amid Language Debate, Deepika Padukone Reveals How Her 'South Indian Accent' Was Frowned Upon In Bollywood

Hailed as one of the best actress in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, who has come a long way in her career, in a recent interview, opened up about the insecurities that she had when she entered the Hindi film industry. With a long list of blockbusters to her credit, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress even talked about how being an outsider helped her ‘change the status quo’ in Bollywood.

Deepika, who began her acting career in 2006 with Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’, stepped into Bollywood a year later as she teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for a grand debut. And after a string of powerful and impressive performances, Deepika managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. But during her interaction, Deepika revealed being concerned about her ‘South Indian accent’, which was frowned upon in Bollywood.

“Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it,” Deepika told Vogue India.

Deepika, who considers herself to be an outsider, also shared her views on it helped her change her ‘status quo’ in the industry. “As an outsider to the industry, I inadvertently ended up becoming an observer, which I believe has enabled me to change the status quo,” the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress added.

The 36-year-old actress, who has also made her presence felt in Hollywood, is a part of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. The panel of jury also includes Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, Ladj Ly, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier and Jeff Nichols. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’. She also has a couple of interesting big-budget projects like ‘Fighter’ and ‘Project K’ in the pipeline.

