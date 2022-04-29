Amid Hindi-Kannada Debate, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Box Office Success Of 'KGF 2', 'RRR': It's A Trend

With pan-India movies like ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, ‘RRR’ and others excelling at the box office, and minting stupendous amounts notably higher than Bollywood movies, the comparison between the South industry and Bollywood has started attracting everyone’s attention online. And with Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s recent war of words on Twitter gaining a lot of attention, we debate has just acquired more momentum.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was promoting his movie ‘Heropanti 2’, was quizzed about the enormous success of pan-India films. Responding to the question, the maverick actor defended Bollywood by highlighting the point that box office success shouldn’t be the only parameter to judge a film. Explaining his point, Nawaz even talked about good films that failed to excel at the box office and vice-versa.

SEE ALSO: Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: Netizens Are Busy Correcting Ajay Devgn

Calling the ongoing glorification of South movies a ‘trend, Nawazuddin said, “It’s like fashion, if a Bollywood film becomes hit, then all these talks will change. I think this is just a trend.” During the conversation, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor even pointed out that a change in audiences choice has come definately, but it ain’t for good.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin, who recently teamed up with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria for Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’ has opened to mixed reviews today. On the other hand, Nawazuddin has many interesting projects like ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ lined up in the pipeline.

SEE ALSO: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ Yet; Watch

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amid Hindi-Kannada Debate, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Box Office Success Of 'KGF 2', 'RRR': It's A Trend