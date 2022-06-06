Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!,” they said in a tweet.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Source Link Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: “This will impact everyone”