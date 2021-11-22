American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year

After delivering an electrifying performance at the 76th UN General Assembly, followed by a collaboration with one of the biggest bands in the world of music, Coldplay, 2021 seems to just get better for South Korean K-pop group BTS, as they create history at the American Music Awards 2021. Apart from winning Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song, BTS even beat the likes of renowned artists like Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and others to gain the prestigious Artist of the Year Award, as well.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR. @BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0SLmw0EzlL
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021
The audience who attended the American Music Awards last evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night even witnessed the K-pop group comprising of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin perform to their popular track ‘Butter’. But that wasn’t all as the septet even joined Coldplay on stage and delivered another stellar performance on their bilingual song, ‘My Universe’.
Just performed “My Universe” on the @AMAs with @coldplay 🎤 Don’t miss the rest of the show!#BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter #MyUniverseAMAs #BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/AS6tk09Kog
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2021
While BTS became the first Asian group to win the Artist of the Year Award, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran also managed to bag top honours at the music even last night. Check out the complete winners’ list here:
New Artist of the Year
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
The Kid LAROI
Artist of the Year
Winner: BTS
Ariana Grande
Drake
Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the year
“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
“DÁKITI” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
Winner: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Favorite trending song
“Buss It” – Erica Banks
“Beggin’” – Måneskin
Winner: “Body” – Megan Thee Stallion
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
Favorite music video
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
“Up” – Cardi B
Winner: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
Favorite male pop artist
Drake
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Winner: Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group
AJR
Winner: BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite pop album
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa
“sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
Winner: “evermore” – Taylor Swift
“F— LOVE” – The Kid LAROI
Favorite pop song
Winner: “Butter” – BTS
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Save Your Tears (Remix)” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Winner: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite female country artist
Winner: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite country duo or group
Winner: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Winner: “Goldmine” – Gabby Barrett
“Hey World” – Lee Brice
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” – Luke Bryan
“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen
Favorite country song
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
Winner: “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Winner: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite hip-hop album
“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake
“Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD
Winner: “Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” – Pop Smoke
“SoulFly” – Rod Wave
Favorite hip-hop song
Winner: “Up” – Cardi B
“Lemonade” – Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV
“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK
“RAPSTAR” – Polo G
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
Winner: The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite female R&B artist
Winner: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Winner: “Planet Her” – Doja Cat
“When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time” – Giveon
“Back of My Mind” – H.E.R.
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Missunderstood” – Queen Naija
Favorite R&B song
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
Winner: “Damage” – H.E.R.
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Favorite male Latin artist
Winner: Bad Bunny
J Balvín
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Winner: Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Favorite Latin duo or group
Winner: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin album
Winner: “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” – Bad Bunny
“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis
“KG0516” – Karol G
“Papi Juancho” – Maluma
“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Latin song
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
“Pepas” – Farruko
Winner: “telepatía” – Kali Uchis
“Hawái (Remix)” – Maluma & The Weeknd
Favorite rock artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Winner: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite inspirational artist
CAIN
Winner: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite gospel artist
Winner: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite dance/electronic artist
David Guetta
Illenium
Winner: Marshmello
Dj Regard
Tiësto
BTS, who won the Favorite Pop Duo/Group for the third time in a row seemed pretty excited to earn the top nods at the AMAs. BTS leader RM even thanked the ARMY and said, “It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. Actually, it means to us even more because we’re a small boy band from Korea. We just got united by the love for our music, and all we want to do is just spread love, the good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we couldn’t have done anything. Thank you so much.”
SEE ALSO: ‘You Guys Saved My Life’: Britney Spears Expresses Gratitude To Her Fans For #FreeBritney Movement
Cover Image: Twitter
Source Link : American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year