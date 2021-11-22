American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year

After delivering an electrifying performance at the 76th UN General Assembly, followed by a collaboration with one of the biggest bands in the world of music, Coldplay, 2021 seems to just get better for South Korean K-pop group BTS, as they create history at the American Music Awards 2021. Apart from winning Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song, BTS even beat the likes of renowned artists like Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and others to gain the prestigious Artist of the Year Award, as well.

The audience who attended the American Music Awards last evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night even witnessed the K-pop group comprising of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin perform to their popular track ‘Butter’. But that wasn’t all as the septet even joined Coldplay on stage and delivered another stellar performance on their bilingual song, ‘My Universe’.

While BTS became the first Asian group to win the Artist of the Year Award, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran also managed to bag top honours at the music even last night. Check out the complete winners’ list here:

New Artist of the Year

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Year

Winner: BTS

Ariana Grande

Drake

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the year

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“DÁKITI” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Winner: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Favorite trending song

“Buss It” – Erica Banks

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

Winner: “Body” – Megan Thee Stallion

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna

Favorite music video

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

“Up” – Cardi B

Winner: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

Favorite male pop artist

Drake

Winner: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Winner: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

AJR

Winner: BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite pop album

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

“sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

Winner: “evermore” – Taylor Swift

“F— LOVE” – The Kid LAROI

Favorite pop song

Winner: “Butter” – BTS

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Save Your Tears (Remix)” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Winner: Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist

Winner: Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite country duo or group

Winner: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Winner: “Goldmine” – Gabby Barrett

“Hey World” – Lee Brice

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” – Luke Bryan

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

Favorite country song

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

Winner: “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Winner: Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite hip-hop album

“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake

“Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD

Winner: “Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” – Pop Smoke

“SoulFly” – Rod Wave

Favorite hip-hop song

Winner: “Up” – Cardi B

“Lemonade” – Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV

“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK

“RAPSTAR” – Polo G

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Favorite male R&B artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

Winner: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite female R&B artist

Winner: Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Winner: “Planet Her” – Doja Cat

“When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time” – Giveon

“Back of My Mind” – H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Missunderstood” – Queen Naija

Favorite R&B song

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

Winner: “Damage” – H.E.R.

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Favorite male Latin artist

Winner: Bad Bunny

J Balvín

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Winner: Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Winner: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin album

Winner: “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” – Bad Bunny

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis

“KG0516” – Karol G

“Papi Juancho” – Maluma

“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Latin song

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía

“Pepas” – Farruko

Winner: “telepatía” – Kali Uchis

“Hawái (Remix)” – Maluma & The Weeknd

Favorite rock artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Winner: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite inspirational artist

CAIN

Winner: Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite gospel artist

Winner: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite dance/electronic artist

David Guetta

Illenium

Winner: Marshmello

Dj Regard

Tiësto

BTS, who won the Favorite Pop Duo/Group for the third time in a row seemed pretty excited to earn the top nods at the AMAs. BTS leader RM even thanked the ARMY and said, “It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. Actually, it means to us even more because we’re a small boy band from Korea. We just got united by the love for our music, and all we want to do is just spread love, the good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we couldn’t have done anything. Thank you so much.”

