American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year

After delivering an electrifying performance at the 76th UN General Assembly, followed by a collaboration with one of the biggest bands in the world of music, Coldplay, 2021 seems to just get better for South Korean K-pop group BTS, as they create history at the American Music Awards 2021. Apart from winning Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song, BTS even beat the likes of renowned artists like Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and others to gain the prestigious Artist of the Year Award, as well.

The audience who attended the American Music Awards last evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night even witnessed the K-pop group comprising of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin perform to their popular track ‘Butter’. But that wasn’t all as the septet even joined Coldplay on stage and delivered another stellar performance on their bilingual song, ‘My Universe’.

While BTS became the first Asian group to win the Artist of the Year Award, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran also managed to bag top honours at the music even last night. Check out the complete winners’ list here:

New Artist of the Year
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Year
Winner: BTS
Ariana Grande
Drake
Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Collaboration of the year
“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
“DÁKITI” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
Winner: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Favorite trending song
“Buss It” – Erica Banks
“Beggin’” – Måneskin
Winner: “Body” – Megan Thee Stallion
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna

Favorite music video
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
“Up” – Cardi B
Winner: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

Favorite male pop artist
Drake
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Winner: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group
AJR
Winner: BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite pop album
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa
“sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
Winner: “evermore” – Taylor Swift
“F— LOVE” – The Kid LAROI

Favorite pop song
Winner: “Butter” – BTS
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Save Your Tears (Remix)” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Winner: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist
Winner: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite country duo or group
Winner: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Winner: “Goldmine” – Gabby Barrett
“Hey World” – Lee Brice
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” – Luke Bryan
“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

Favorite country song
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
Winner: “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

Favorite male hip-hop artist
Winner: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favorite hip-hop album
“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake
“Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD
Winner: “Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” – Pop Smoke
“SoulFly” – Rod Wave

Favorite hip-hop song
Winner: “Up” – Cardi B
“Lemonade” – Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV
“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK
“RAPSTAR” – Polo G
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
Winner: The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite female R&B artist
Winner: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Favorite R&B Album
Winner: “Planet Her” – Doja Cat
“When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time” – Giveon
“Back of My Mind” – H.E.R.
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Missunderstood” – Queen Naija

Favorite R&B song
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
Winner: “Damage” – H.E.R.
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Favorite male Latin artist
Winner: Bad Bunny
J Balvín
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist
Winner: Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group
Winner: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin album
Winner: “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” – Bad Bunny
“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis
“KG0516” – Karol G
“Papi Juancho” – Maluma
“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Latin song
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE” – Bad Bunny x Rosalía
“Pepas” – Farruko
Winner: “telepatía” – Kali Uchis
“Hawái (Remix)” – Maluma & The Weeknd

Favorite rock artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Winner: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite inspirational artist
CAIN
Winner: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favorite gospel artist
Winner: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite dance/electronic artist
David Guetta
Illenium
Winner: Marshmello
Dj Regard
Tiësto

BTS, who won the Favorite Pop Duo/Group for the third time in a row seemed pretty excited to earn the top nods at the AMAs. BTS leader RM even thanked the ARMY and said, “It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. Actually, it means to us even more because we’re a small boy band from Korea. We just got united by the love for our music, and all we want to do is just spread love, the good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we couldn’t have done anything. Thank you so much.”

Cover Image: Twitter

