American man abducted in Afghanistan appears in video pleading for his release

An American engineer abducted in Afghanistan two years ago has appeared in a video pleading for his release to allow him to return to his family.

The New Yorker magazinepublished the video on Friday. In the footage, engineer Mark Frerichs says the video was filmed on 28 November of last year.

Mr Frerichs is a Navy veteran and civilian contractor and is thought to be held by the Haqqani network, which is connected to the Taliban.

In the video, Mr Frerichs appears alone sitting in front of a dark curtain. He states that the video is being recorded on 28 November 2021 and that he has patiently waited to be released.

“I’d like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: please release me. Release me so that I may be re-united with my family. Thank you,” he says.

The New Yorker said they got the video from an unnamed person in Afghanistan.

More follows…

