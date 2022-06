Americans have reacted with outrage after the Supreme Court scrapped Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that had ensured women had a legal right to abortion.

One a day that the court delivered a ruling perhaps not matched in its impact since the decisions of the Civil Rights era, activists started gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the ruling was handed down.

