AmberHeardIsALiar Trends Online As Amber Heard's First Sit-Down Interview Leaves Twitter Furious

Actress Amber Heard continues to make headlines days after losing the defamation legal battle to ex-husband Johnny Depp as she making some interesting statement in her first-ever interview post the court verdict. But seems like the actress has landed herself in more trouble as the internet isn’t pleased by the comments she made during her interaction with Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

From sharing her views on the jury’s verdict to calling the ‘hate and vitriol’ she received on social media during the trial unfair, the 36-year-old actress poured her heart out while talking about Depp, the trial, and the criticism she has been facing online. However, Heard’s statements on the following topics left netizens enraged. And these tweets making rounds on the microblogging platform are proof:

We will only remember this interview as the time when Amber Heard tried to gaslight the world into thinking we are all gullible idiots. #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardCommittedPerjury #scissorsforfingers https://t.co/BgCmoLeneq — Lady Pickles (@kitasstrophy) June 15, 2022

This interview is the proof that she doesn’t have a proper PR team anymore. If she had, they would’ve told her not to do this #AmberHeardIsALiar — Johanna Lauren (rando #667) (@jo_ma_el_la) June 14, 2022

Amber Heard went on live TV in an attempt to do damage control and said, dead seriously, that Johnny’s lawyers convinced the world he was Edward Scissorhands/ had scissors for hands. Being SPEECHLESS is an understatement. She thought she did something there?? #AmberHeardIsALiar — M F (@sweetishblonde) June 14, 2022

I think Amber Heard is the downfall of Amber Heard! Everything that falls out her mouth is more ridiculous than the last! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ #JohnnyDeppGotJustice #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardlsApsychopath — shirley-ann mills (@MillsTinkmills) June 15, 2022

As long as Amber keeps dragging this hoax out, she will keep getting dragged herself. #JusticeServedForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsApsychopath https://t.co/NG7qyv2c4U — King Kokina (@DiosaBEL7) June 14, 2022

Amid all the backlash, Heard is facing for her recent interview, reports of the actress getting replaced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ have also grabbed a lot of attention. However, her representative rubbished all these reports and said, “The rumour mill continues as it has from Day One — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” as per a TMZ report.

While the court awarded Amber Heard with $2 million, they even ordered her to pay actor (and her ex-husband) Depp a sum of $10.35 million in damages. Talking about the jury’s verdict, Heard said, “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” in the interview.

#AmberHeard shares with @savannahguthrie that she doesn’t blame the jury: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.” pic.twitter.com/rjWY629MkG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

SEE ALSO: Saudi Man Proposes To Amber Heard For Marriage On Instagram After Defamation Trial; Claims To Be ‘Better’ Than Johnny Depp

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : #AmberHeardIsALiar Trends Online As Amber Heard's First Sit-Down Interview Leaves Twitter Furious