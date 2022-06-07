Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Feels The Truth Didn't 'Reflect' In Jury's Decision As She Pens A Long Note On Instagram

Days after the jury announced that the verdict of the defamation case in favour of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s sister Whitney shared a message on social media supporting her sibling, who is currently living her worst nightmare come true. While the court ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband and actor Depp $15 million in damages while awarding her $2 million in her defamation countersuit, the actress now plans to appeal the verdict as per her attorney’s statement.

Amid all the chaos, Whitney took to Instagram and penned a long note while extending her support to Amber. “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors, Whitney, who testified in the court during the trial wrote on social media.

SEE ALSO: Why Did Jury Award Amber Heard $2 Million? And Why The Actress Thinks ‘The Verdict Is A Setback For Other Women’

Talking about the truth not reflecting in the jury’s final verdict, Whitney added, “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”

While Whitney’s lengthy message has grabbed everyone’s attention, Heard even received a marraige proposal from a Saudi man. While the man claimed to be ‘better’ than Depp, he said, “Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you,” in the voice note which has gone viral on social media. Read more about it here.

On the other hand, the makers of Heard’s next project ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ are reported to remove her character from the film completely. While Depp is expected make a comeback as Jack Sparrow in the next instalment of the ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ franchise.

SEE ALSO: Disha Patani, Ali Zafar And Other Celebs Take Sides In Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Case; See Who Supports Who

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Feels The Truth Didn't 'Reflect' In Jury's Decision As She Pens A Long Note On Instagram