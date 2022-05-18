Amber Heard’s sister was ‘terrified’ of ‘violent’ sibling and feared she’d kill Johnny Depp, friend says

Amber Heard’s sister was “terrified” of her “extremely violent” sibling and feared that she would kill her husband Johnny Depp, according to a declaration from a former friend that has resurfaced during the multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Ms Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, submitted a sworn declaration to Mr Depp’s legal team back in July 2020 casting doubt on Ms Henriquez’s statements made during the Pirates star’s UK libel trial with The Sun.

In the documents, Ms Howell claimed that Ms Henriquez confided that she was afraid of her famous sister and that she had been abused by her both “psychologically and physically”.

Ms Henriquez allegedly told her “on multiple occasions that she did not know why [Mr Depp] was staying in the relationship nor why he was putting up with Amber’s abuse”.

Ms Howell detailed a drastically different account of the same March 2015 incident that Ms Henriquez testified about in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday.

On the witness stand at the defamation trial, Ms Heard’s sister claimed that Johnny Depp asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he hit her during a violent attack on the Aquaman actress.

The incident, which became known as “the staircase incident”, allegedly took place inside the downtown Los Angeles penthouse where Ms Heard and Mr Depp lived together.

Ms Henriquez testified in court in Fairfax, Virginia, that her former brother-in-law allegedly struck her in the back, hurled a Red Bull can at a friend, grabbed Ms Heard by the hair and hit her before trashing Ms Heard’s closet.

“Johnny then hurls a red bull can and it hits Debbie in the back. She didn’t even react, she didn’t even seem to notice,” Ms Henriquez told the court in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

“I’m standing up there at the top of the stairs with my back to the stairs and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs.

“I’m facing Amber. He comes up behind me and he strikes me in the back.”

Ms Henriquez said that her sister shouted at Mr Depp “Don’t hit my f***ing sister” and then “smacks him, lands one”.

After Ms Heard struck her husband, Ms Henriquez testified that Mr Depp grabbed his wife by the hair and “repeatedly” hit her in the face.

Following the incident, she claimed she found a non-disclosure agreement left on her counter for her to sign.

She said that she did not sign the NDA.

In Ms Howell’s declaration, she disputes Ms Henriquez’s courtroom testimony – which she testified to before during the UK case.

Instead, Ms Howell said that Ms Henriquez confided in her that she was trying to stop Ms Heard from attacking Mr Depp during the incident.

She also claimed that it was Ms Heard who almost pushed her down the stairs.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

