Amber Heard’s sister is ‘doing something very wrong’ by supporting claims against Johnny Depp, ex-friend says

Amber Heard’s sister is “doing something very wrong” by supporting her allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp, according to a former friend.

Jennifer Howell, CEO and founder of the nonprofit The Art of Elysium, told the court during the multi-million-dollar defamation trial that she “loved” Ms Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez but believed she was “trying to protect her sister”.

“I struggled very much with what to do in a situation that I loved someone who I know is doing something very wrong and I know that they’re doing it because they’re trying to protect their sister and I’m trying to protect her,” she testified.

“And I’m just trying to get her to wake up and do the right thing which is tell the truth.

“That’s the only thing that can help everyone involved in this thing.”

Ms Howell told the court that that was her reasoning when she sent an email to Ms Henriquez in July 2020.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard’s sister is ‘doing something very wrong’ by supporting claims against Johnny Depp, ex-friend says