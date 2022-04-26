Amber Heard’s lawyer objects to his own question during Johnny Depp trial

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question during Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation trial in Virginia.

On Monday (25 April) Ben King, the actor’s house manager, took the stand and recalled an incident where Mr Depp’s finger had been severed.

Ms Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, halted his statement citing a “hearsay objection”.

“But you asked the question,” judge Penney Azcarate responded.

Mr Rottenborn’s attempt to object to his own question appeared to spark laughter from Mr Depp, who could be seen giggling with his own lawyer afterwards.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
