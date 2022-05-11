Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp Turns Into Bizarre And Disturbing Trend On TikTok As Videos With #amberturd Gets 1.2B Views

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation case is currently grabbing widespread media attention from across the globe and amidst this, a bizarre and almost disturbing trend is making its way to social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Influencers on this video sharing app are using footage from the court case or dramatically enacting Depp and Amber’s testimony whilst mocking her.

Ever since Depp and Heard’s case started last month, netizens have launched an online attack on Heard. Some fans of the Depp also started a petition to remove Heard from DC’s upcoming movie Aquaman 2, which has now crossed over 3 million signatures.

Variety reported that, a video of Amber Heard breaking down while giving her testimony overlaid with a clip of Kim Kardashian from a Saturday Night Live sketch saying, “Ew, this is so cringe. Guilty,” has garnered over 30 million views. While overall videos with #amberturd have been viewed more than 1.2 billion times on the platform.

On the way to testify! I love TikTok 🤣

This week off from the trial is moving so slow, I can’t wait for cross examination next Monday and #JusticeForJohnny #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberTurd #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/l3Guo1zWo5 — Freedom of Speech (@AdvocatingFreed) May 10, 2022

According to TikTok, they have removed several such videos from their platform that use Heard’s testimony. TikTok’s Community Guidelines state in part that it prohibits “Content that disparages victims of violent tragedies.” However, several such videos are still available on the platform. Not just TikTok, such bizarre trend was also seen on the microblogging site Twitter where hashtags like #Amberpoo, #Amberheardisaliar and more were trending with over thousands of tweets.

