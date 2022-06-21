Amber Heard Trolled For Shopping At Discount Store After Lawyer's Say She Can't Pay Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Posted on June 21, 2022 0 Comments0

Amber Heard’s lawyer has gone on to say that the actress can ‘absolutely not’ afford to pay Johhny Depp, after the jury sided with her ex-husband in the defamation case. Following the claims of her lawyer, Heard was spotted shopping at a discount store with her sister Whitney Heard, who had testified for her during the trial. As Amber was spotted on a budget shopping spree, netizens trolled her and pointed out that earlier this month she was spotted travelling in a private jet.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard To Be Completely Axed From ‘Aquaman 2’ Post Johnny Depp Trial? Heard’s Representative Responds

Earlier this month, the jury announced a split verdict and asked Amber to pay $8.35 million to Johnny, she was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Heard was asked to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was later narrowed to $3.5 million. Post the trial, her lawyer claimed that Amber can’t afford to pay her ex-husband.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says ‘I Don’t Care What One Thinks About Me’ In First-Ever Sit Interview Post Johnny Depp Trial

In new photos obtained by TMZ, Heard can be seen shopping at a local discount store TJ Maxx, with her sister Whitney Heard. However, Amber was earlier spotted flying in a private jet in her first public appearance after the trial. Several netizens took to Twitter and accused Heard of faking her financial problems and trolled her. Take a look at the reactions here.

Amber Heard recently sat down for an interview with NBC’s Today Show, to talk about her high-profile libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Talking about the trial the actor said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Amber Heard Trolled For Shopping At Discount Store After Lawyer's Say She Can't Pay Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *