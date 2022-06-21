Amber Heard Trolled For Shopping At Discount Store After Lawyer's Say She Can't Pay Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Amber Heard’s lawyer has gone on to say that the actress can ‘absolutely not’ afford to pay Johhny Depp, after the jury sided with her ex-husband in the defamation case. Following the claims of her lawyer, Heard was spotted shopping at a discount store with her sister Whitney Heard, who had testified for her during the trial. As Amber was spotted on a budget shopping spree, netizens trolled her and pointed out that earlier this month she was spotted travelling in a private jet.

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard’s attorney tells @savannahguthrie the actor is “absolutely not” able to pay the $10.4 million judgment to Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/I6BzkDXxJ8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2022

Earlier this month, the jury announced a split verdict and asked Amber to pay $8.35 million to Johnny, she was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Heard was asked to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was later narrowed to $3.5 million. Post the trial, her lawyer claimed that Amber can’t afford to pay her ex-husband.

In new photos obtained by TMZ, Heard can be seen shopping at a local discount store TJ Maxx, with her sister Whitney Heard. However, Amber was earlier spotted flying in a private jet in her first public appearance after the trial. Several netizens took to Twitter and accused Heard of faking her financial problems and trolled her. Take a look at the reactions here.

Amber Heard needs attention so bad bet she tipped TMZ to make her look “broke” and “relatable” at a TJ Maxx. TMZ @ Amber Heard: pic.twitter.com/oOVO5txPS8 — mar (@vaersac) June 20, 2022

Last week Amber Heard was called out for using a private jet & still staying at a $22k p/m rental in VA, despite claiming she couldn’t pay the $8.3m she owes JD This week she’s doing damage control… in TJ Maxx😬 PS: when you call TMZ to take pics… DON’T look at the camera🙄 pic.twitter.com/Okd4fHAe3M — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 21, 2022

I’m sure the TJ Maxx run was staged. But #AmberHeard should’ve picked up an application while she was there. — Johnny Depp’s Missing Fingertip (@FingertipBlues) June 20, 2022

Amber Heard thinks we’re all incredibly stupid. She’s blatantly trying to pull on heartstrings by staging the TJ Maxx photos in an attempt to look poor and struggling. Nice try, Amber. Everything you do is so transparent. #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard — Obla_Di_Obla_Da (@shaunna_harper) June 19, 2022

Paparazzi aren’t allowed inside shops right? So how did they follow amber heard around inside TJ Maxx? Are her sympathizers really this retarded? #AmberHeardIsANarcissist#AmberHeardlsALiar https://t.co/dqIfkFTvg0 — Sage Shakespear (@SageShakespear) June 19, 2022

BREAKING: Amber Heard tips off TMZ so she can get caught “shopping” at TJ Maxx- says she is broke after Johnny Depp trial. …so who is taking care of her daughter? Because it sure as hell isn’t Amber. — • S a t u r n i n e • (@Saturnine_me) June 19, 2022

I have questions: 1. Who alerted TMZ🤣?

2. Why is she trying to act like TJ Maxx is for peasants? pic.twitter.com/iX5hF7g7iP — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman🇺🇦♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) June 19, 2022

TJ Maxx is my favorite store so I’m never going to talk shit about it but if you think for one second that #TMZ was just sitting in a TJ Maxx waiting to spot celebrities shopping there and JUST SO HAPPENED to spot #AmberHeard, I have a bridge to sell you #AmberIsALiar — Samantha Rando #2165467 (@Samantha2165467) June 19, 2022

Amber Heard recently sat down for an interview with NBC’s Today Show, to talk about her high-profile libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Talking about the trial the actor said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

