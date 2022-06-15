Amber Heard To Be Completely Axed From 'Aquaman 2' Post Johnny Depp Trial? Heard's Representative Responds

Ever since the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case started, fans have been continuously demanding Warner Bros. to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 and even started a petition for the same. There have been several reports regarding Heard’s screentime and appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with some saying that her screen time is less than 10 minutes while others saying that it has been booted to 20 minutes. New reports have claimed that Amber has been completely axed from her role of Mera and that the studios is looking for another actor to replace her.

An insider told Just Jared that Amber Heard will be cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following a recent test screening. Warner Bros. will reportedly be scheduling reshoots for the movie with Jason Mamoa and Nicole Kidman, while Heard will be recast and a new actor will be bought in to play Mera for Aquaman 2 and future DCEU projects.

However, TMZ reached out to Amber’s representative who rubbished all these claims and said that the actress was still a part of the cast. The rep said, “The rumour mill continues as it has from Day One — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

Amber Heard’s first interview post Johnny Depp trail

Meanwhile, Amber Heard sat down for an interview with NBC’s Today Show, to talk about her high-profile libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Talking about the trial the actor said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

