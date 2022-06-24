Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp ruling, no settlement in court

Amber Heard will appeal the ruling following Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former married couple.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgement echoing the verdict that was handed down on 1 June, Law & Crime reported.

The legal teams of the actors met in court on Friday but it remains unclear if they discussed a possible settlement.

Judge Azcarate gave the two parties until Friday to reach a settlement if they wanted to do so.

More follows…

