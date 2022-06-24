Amber Heard will appeal the ruling following Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former married couple.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgement echoing the verdict that was handed down on 1 June, Law & Crime reported.

The legal teams of the actors met in court on Friday but it remains unclear if they discussed a possible settlement.

Judge Azcarate gave the two parties until Friday to reach a settlement if they wanted to do so.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp ruling, no settlement in court