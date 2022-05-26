Amber Heard sobs on stand as she details daily death threats and ‘humiliation’

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

Amber Heard sobbed on the stand as she detailed the daily death threats and “humiliation” she has faced throughout Johnny Depp‘s multi-million dollar defamation trial.

The actor gave emotional testimony on the final day of the six-week court case, adding that she just wanted Mr Depp to “leave me alone”.

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day,” Ms Heard said.

“People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

Source Link Amber Heard sobs on stand as she details daily death threats and ‘humiliation’