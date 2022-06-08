Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp's 'Moving Forward' Thank You Note For Fans; Says 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backward'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal drama may have ended last week with the jury announcing the verdict in favour of the latter, but the war of words between the ex-couple continues. While Depp joined social platform TikTok post his defamation trial win and posted a thank you note for all his supporters and talked about ‘moving forward’ in life, Heard responded stating that ‘women’s rights are moving backward’.

Reacting to Depp’s post, Heard’s spokesperson told People, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Meanwhile, Depp shared a montage of his recent music tour with Jeff Beck on TikTok and wrote, “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

While Depp and his supporters are celebrating their win, Heard seemed pretty disappointed with the outcome of the defamation trial and plans to appeal the verdict according to her attorney’s statement. Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, Heard had expressed her disappointment on social media and wrote, “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.”

According to the verdict announced by the jury, Heard has been ordered to pay her ex-husband and actor Depp a sum of $15 million while she was awarded $2 million in damages.

