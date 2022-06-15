Amber Heard says she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter ‘everything’ about legal battle with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has said that she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During an interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News, the journalist asked Ms Heard how she views her future.

“I get to be a mom,” Ms Heard said. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.”

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this,” Ms Guthrie said. “Or have to tell your daughter about everything you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?”

“I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing,” Ms Heard said.

More follows…

