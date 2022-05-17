Amber Heard says she carried make-up kit at all times to cover bruises caused by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard showed the court an example of the kind of make-up kit she says she used to carry around with her “all the time” in order to conceal bruises caused by her then-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard took the stand in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, on Monday as the multi-million-dollar defamation trial resumed after a one-week break.

The Aquaman actor told the court: “I am typically photographed in LA when I leave the house, paparazzi types of photographs.

“No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face.”

She went on to show the court a colour correction kit, which she called her “bruise kit”, similar to the one she alleges she used while with Depp.

“This is what I’m talking about, a colour correction kit,” Heard said. “I used to carry it with me all the time.”

Amber Heard testifies and displays a makeup kit in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. (STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She testified, “The idea is that you want to counteract whatever colour is on the bruise,” before explaining how she would use different colours in the palette depending on what stage her bruising was at.

“After a day or two you get more purple, so you want to go with redder tones.”

Heard’s testimony comes after makeup brand Milani Cosmetics responded to its product being cited as evidence.

In a TikTok video, the brand pointed out that the particular product in question wasn’t in circulation during the time frame of Heard and Depp’s relationship, which ended in 2016.

“Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017,” the brand wrote in the video.

Heard clarified in her testimony that the palette given as evidence was “not, obviously, the exact one I used to carry”, but used for the sake of example.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£40m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80m), accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

