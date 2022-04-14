Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million dollar defamation suit is currently underway in Virginia and both the actors have made serious allegations against each other. In the opening statement, Heard’s lawyers accused Depp of sexually assaulting her during a black-out-drunk incident near the end of their tumultuous marriage. This is the first time that Heard has publicly claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Depp.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Almost Didn’t Return In ‘Aquaman 2’ Due To ‘Chemistry Concerns’ With Jason Momoa

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. As per Rolling Stone, Heard’s lawyers claimed that the incident took place in Australia where Depp took between eight and ten ecstasy tablets, ripped off Heard’s nightgown, dragged her across the floor, and “Then he penetrates her with a liquor bottle — that’s the Johnny Depp you’re going to hear about in this case.”

SEE ALSO: Critics Call Mads Mikkelsen Better Replacement Of Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Early Reviews; Fans Say ‘Never’

Depp’s lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez countered the statement and said that Heard was a ‘troubled person’ and was trying to be the victim when in reality she was the abuser. She added, “The only medical report of an injury during their relationship was a severe one sustained by Mr. Depp after an argument shortly after their marriage, while the couple was in Australia … She threw a vodka bottle at him that hit his hand and exploded, severing the end of one of his fingers.”

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard has a documented history of domestic violence. Johnny Depp doesn’t. https://t.co/wAFYzGpXew — Odette (@OdeToMisery) April 12, 2022

Depp’s attorneys also questioned that why did Heard bring up the allegations of sexual abuse now and why had she not spoken about this earlier. “Ms. Heard had never made that accusation against Mr. Depp — it was never part of her allegations of abuse in 2016. So, what changed? When she realized the seriousness of what she alleged [about being the victim of domestic abuse], she panicked and alleged sexual assault.”

The legal battle has affected both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as both the actors haven’t landed any role in a major studio film since 2019. Deep was removed by Warner Bros. from Fantastic Beasts franchise and he also lost a lucrative deal with Disney for Pirates of the Caribbean. Heard also hasn’t landed any significant roles outside of Aquaman.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues