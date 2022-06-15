Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fulfilled promise for ‘global humiliation’ and admits ‘I’m not a good victim’

Amber Heard has said that Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise for “global humiliation” and added that she’s “not a good victim”.

Savannah Guthrie of NBC News asked Ms Heard, “there’s a text message where Johnny promises total global humiliation for you. Do you feel like that came true?”

“I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has,” Ms Heard said.

More follows…

