Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans have threatened to kill her baby in a microwave

Amber Heard has testified about the death threats she and her baby have been receiving from Johnny Depp fans.

The actor returned to the witness stand on Thursday (26 May) on the penultimate day of her defamation trial.

Depp is suing ex-spouse Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow the latest updates from the Depp v Heard trial here.

In her emotional testimony, Heard told jurors: “People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to kill my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.

“I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily. Thousands since this trial started.”

Heard has a one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard. The Aquaman star had the child via surrogate, and has not disclosed the identity of the father.

Amber and Oonagh Heard (Instagram)

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day,” she said. “Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I lived through, used to humiliate me.”

She said people have been “mocking” her testimony about being assaulted, adding: “I have a right as an American to talk about what happened to me, to own my story and my truth, I have the right.”

Earlier this month, former *NSYNC member Lance Bass was branded “disgusting and disturbing” for a TikTok video ridiculing Heard. He later deleted the video.

In an apparent reference to Depp, who has been seen smiling in court, she said: “I’m not sitting in the courtroom, snickering, laughing, smiling, making snide jokes. This is horrible, this is painful and this is humiliating for any human being to go through.”

The trial ends today (27 May) and jurors are expected to begin deliberations this afternoon.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans have threatened to kill her baby in a microwave