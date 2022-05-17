Amber Heard says Johnny Depp choked her against a wall on their honeymoon train trip

Amber Heard gave testimony in court on Monday (16 May) in which she alleged that Johnny Depp forcefully choked her while they were on their honeymoon in 2015.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard described how Mr Depp allegedly choked her while they were on board the Orient Express train travelling from Bangkok to Singapore.

