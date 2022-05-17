Amber Heard says Johnny Depp choked her against a wall on their honeymoon train trip

Posted on May 17, 2022 0

Amber Heard gave testimony in court on Monday (16 May) in which she alleged that Johnny Depp forcefully choked her while they were on their honeymoon in 2015.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard described how Mr Depp allegedly choked her while they were on board the Orient Express train travelling from Bangkok to Singapore.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amber Heard says Johnny Depp choked her against a wall on their honeymoon train trip