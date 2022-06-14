Amber Heard Says 'I Don’t Care What One Thinks About Me' In First-Ever Sit Interview Post Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard sat down for her first-ever interview after the jury sided with Johnny Depp in their high-profile libel case. The case was one of the most talked-about topics all around the world and the jury made a split decision and asked Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp. In her first interview since the trial, the actor opened up about how the entire social media attacked her and that she doesn’t blame the jury because Depp is a ‘fantastic actor’.

Amber Heard sat down for an interview with NBC’s Today Show, to talk about her high-profile libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Talking about the trial the actor said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

Further talking about jury’s decision, “They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos [unknown people] as I say.I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Last month, the court passed the verdict on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case and the jury sided with Depp in the case. The jury reached the conclusion that both Depp and Heard had defamed each other. Although no definitive winner has been announced, the public has declared Depp as the winner.

The jury said that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury agreed that Heard had written the 2018 op-ed for Washington Post, to defame Depp. But in a split decision, the jury also awarded $2 million dollars to Amber as it was announced that even the actress was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

