Amber Heard Says 'Hate And Vitriol' She Received On Social Media During Johnny Depp Trial Wasn't Fair

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile libel case turned into a social media trial. During the course of six weeks, millions of Depp’s fans online voiced their support for him and left hateful comments for Heard. Hashtags like #AmberHeardisaliar and #AmberTurd were some of the hashtags with over a million retweets. Even before the court could pass their verdict, the internet had declared Depp as the winner.

Heard recently sat down for her first-ever interview post the trial with NBC’s Today show and spoke about the “hate and vitriol” she received on the internet during her court battle with Johnny Depp. The actor said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

She added “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

Two weeks ago, a jury passed the verdict and said that Heard’s domestic abuse claim was defamatory and false. However, the jury also said that both Depp and Heard defamed each other, and Heard was asked to pay $10.35m in damages to Depp. She also won one of her counter-claims against him and was awarded $2m in damages.

