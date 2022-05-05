Amber Heard says Depp denied prenup request and told her only way out of marriage is death

Amber Heard has taken the stand for a second day (5 May) in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard stated that before their engagement party, she had discussed with Depp about getting a prenuptial agreement to ‘eliminate any doubt’ about her intentions towards marrying him, given that he ‘earnt significantly more money’.

Heard said that Depp responded that if he ever saw a prenup, he would ‘rip it up’ and that ‘the only way out of marriage is death’.

