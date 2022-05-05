Amber Heard says Depp denied prenup request and told her only way out of marriage is death

Posted on May 5, 2022 0

Amber Heard has taken the stand for a second day (5 May) in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard stated that before their engagement party, she had discussed with Depp about getting a prenuptial agreement to ‘eliminate any doubt’ about her intentions towards marrying him, given that he ‘earnt significantly more money’.

Heard said that Depp responded that if he ever saw a prenup, he would ‘rip it up’ and that ‘the only way out of marriage is death’.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amber Heard says Depp denied prenup request and told her only way out of marriage is death