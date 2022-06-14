Amber Heard Reveals Why She Isn't Blaming The Jury For Siding With Johnny Depp; Calls Him 'Fantastic Actor'

Popular ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s much-publicised defamation case ended up earlier this month, when the jury at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia, US, announced their decision in favour of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor. And according to Heard’ interview post the verdict, the actress revealed that she isn’t furious with the outcome of the case as she was all praise for her ex-husband’s acting skills.

While talking to Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, the ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ actress revealed that she felt that the outcome was based on acting skills when quizzed about the jury siding with her ex-husband and actor Depp. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” Heard said.

#AmberHeard shares with @savannahguthrie that she doesn’t blame the jury: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.” pic.twitter.com/rjWY629MkG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

After six weeks of public trial, the jury passed the verdict in Depp’s favour on June 1 by ordering Heard to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million while awarding her $2 million in damages. Just hours after the outcome, Heard took to social media and penned a long note calling the verdict a ‘major setback’ for all women.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” Heard wrote on social media.

