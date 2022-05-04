Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp told her ‘yum’ after their first kiss on Rum Diary set

Amber Heard has told a court that Johnny Depp told her “yum” after their first kiss on the Rum Diary movie set.

The former couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia has heard how the couple met on the set of the 2011 movie, while both were already in relationships.

Giving evidence for the first time, Ms Heard told the jury how she had visited Mr Depp in his trailer, after the pair had filmed a romantic shower scene together that she said “didn’t feel like a normal scene. It felt real.”

“He kind of picked up the back of my robe with his boot and I kind of turned around and giggled … He kind of playfully pushed me down on this bed, sofa. Playful and flirtatious. And he said, ‘Yum.’ And kind of lifted his eyebrows up like that,” she explained of being in his trailer.

Ms Heard told the court that she had been “nervous” and “intimidated” as both she and Mr Depp were in other relationships.

And she said that after filming finished Mr Depp sent her a dress she had worn in the movie with a note that read “Happy Wrapping”, as well as expensive collectible books and guitars as gifts.

She then said that at a press tour for the movie she had visisted Mr Depp in his hotel room where they kissed again.

“We sat on the couch and talked. Drank red wine. It felt like there was electricity in the room. I got up and as I left, he grabbed both sides of my face as he did when we were filming that scene and he kissed me and I kissed him back,” she testified.

And she added: “We fell in love. We were traveling around talking about this movie that we participated in together. We spent the night together in my hotel room and for the rest of the press tour.”

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”. Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

