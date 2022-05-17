Amber Heard ‘not afraid’ after gifting knife to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard testified in court on Tuesday (17 May) that she was “not afraid” of Johnny Depp stabbing her after she gave him a knife as a gift early in their relationship.

Ms Heard was questioned in court why she gave her ex-husband a knife in 2012, when he was allegedly abusing her.

Mr Depp is suing his Ms Heard for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

