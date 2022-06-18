Amber Heard news – live: Actor says speaking out about Depp’s alleged sexual violence is ‘scariest thing’

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has described speaking out about alleged sexual violence as the “scariest, most intimidating thing” in her first interview since a jury ruled against her in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor claimed that a “binder” of therapist’s notes and text messages could have led jurors to reach a different verdict.

In one of the messages, Ms Heard appeared to tell her therapist that Mr Depp “did a number on me tonight”.

Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard.

The messages were not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.

On Thursday, Mr Depp’s team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

Show latest update 1655557200 What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Depp? Heard’s decision to give her first post-verdict interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is interesting – given the broadcaster’s husband’s links to Depp. The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 14:00 1655553600 Heard interview comes as appeal looms The day after the verdict was handed down on 1 June, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said her client “absolutely” will appeal. Here’s what three attorneys who spoke to The Independent’s Clémence Michallon said about her potential avenues for appeal: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 13:00 1655550000 Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again Heard revealed her fear that Depp could sue her for defamation again during her interview with Ms Guthrie. “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing,” she said. “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it’s meant to take your voice.” The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 12:00 1655546400 Trial juror says Heard’s ‘ice cold’ testimony perceived as ‘crocodile tears’ A juror in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial broke his silence this week to reveal that her “ice cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel. Rachel Sharp has the latest: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 11:00 1655539200 Heard shares anguish from testifying on alleged sexual assault in court Expanding on the intense media pressure around the trial, Heard told Ms Guthrie about the difficulties of airing her sexual assault allegations in front of the busy court. “In that courtroom I am testifying about sexual assault and domestic violence next to a jury, in front of a whole packed courtroom of people who were expressing their vocal support [for Depp] and disdain for me,” she explained. Depp has always denied the allegations of assault made against him. The Independent’s Leonie Cooper reports: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 09:00 1655532000 Heard discusses ‘barricades’ and ‘protected entrance’ she used to enter court Heard opened up to Ms Guthrie about the protective measures that were implemented for her during the trial. “Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” she explained. “They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse. Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.” Further, she commented on her lawyers fighting to keep TV cameras out of the court. The Independent’s Inga Parkel has more: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 07:00 1655526600 Heard says she has ‘binder’ of notes about abuse Describing evidence that a judge blocked at the trial, Heard told Ms Guthrie how her doctor kept contemporaneous notes of the physical abuse she suffered while married to Depp. “There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to,” said Heard. Ms Guthrie and her reporting team at NBC looked at the notes to confirm what Heard had been telling her therapist since 2012. The Independent’s Amanda Whiting reports: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 05:30 1655523000 Heard grilled over being ‘caught in a lie’ about donating $7m divorce settlement Heard was grilled by Ms Guthrie about being “caught in a lie” over her pledge to donate her $7m divorce settlement to charity in a portion of the NBC interview aired earlier this week. Ms Guthrie pointed out discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, questioning whether this raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury. “Do you think to the jurors sitting there that was you getting caught in a lie?” probed Ms Guthrie, whose husband works for Mr Depp’s legal team. Ms Heard defended the furore over the charitable donation, saying that the trial was used to try to paint her as “a liar” and arguing that she shouldn’t have had to pledge her entire settlement in the first place for people to believe her accusations of abuse against her ex-husband. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 04:30 1655519400 Heard insists she never instigated violence Grilled by Ms Guthrie over audio played in court featuring Heard admitting to hitting Depp, the Aquaman actor repeated her claim that she never instigated violence. “I never had to instigate it, I responded to it,” she said. “When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt, you adopt strategies to cope with it, and if it meant, as I testified to, if it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek, I would do it.” The Independent’s Louis Chilton has more: Megan Sheets 18 June 2022 03:30 1655517193 Amber Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie finally aired in full on a special episode of Dateline earlier this evening (17 June). Clips from the interview had been released throughout the week on NBC and Peacock, but the hour-long version has now been released. In the interview Heard claimed that text messages she sent to father were evidence of physical abuse from Johnny Depp. Read more here, from The Independent’s Amanda Whiting. Leonie Cooper 18 June 2022 02:53

