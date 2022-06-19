Amber Heard news – live: Actor says ‘binder’ of evidence not allowed in Depp trial could have changed verdict

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has claimed that a “binder” of evidence including therapist notes and text messages that the jury didn’t see could have changed the verdict in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor said that her therapist had contemporaneously documented her allegations of abuse since 2011.

According to the notes, Ms Heard told her therapist that Mr Depp “hit her, threw her on floor” in an alleged incident in 2012.

Ms Heard’s team also shared text messages including where she appeared to tell her father that Mr Depp had kicked her on an airplane.

The notes and texts were not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.

Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard.

On Thursday, Mr Depp’s team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

Show latest update 1655645400 Guthrie shouldn’t have interviewed Heard, say experts Ethics and journalism experts have said that Savannah Guthrie should not have interviewed Amber Heard given her husband’s connection to Johnny Depp. Rebecca Aguilar, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists, told Business Insider that Ms Guthrie interviewing Ms Heard was a “confict of interest”. “Ms Guthrie was transparent by letting viewers know her husband worked for the Depp legal team before her interview aired on the ‘Today’ show,” she said. “Still, she could have avoided becoming part of the story by allowing another NBC anchor to interview the Depp team and later with Ms Amber Heard. “Ms Guthrie should be far away from this story to show her viewers that she is fair, transparent, and ethical.” The NBC host admitted last week that her husband worked as a consultant for Mr Depp’s legal team. Ms Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman, a public relations consultant and one-time Democratic political adviser who worked on Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign. She made the disclosure about the connection last week when she interviewed Mr Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew on the Today show. “A quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview,” she said. Ms Guthrie also previously interviewed Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft on the Today show the morning after the verdict was announced. Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 14:30 1655641800 Depp to face another legal battle next month Johnny Depp is facing another legal battle next month in an upcoming lawsuit brought by a former coworker who has accused him of assault. Mr Depp is being sued by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks who alleges that the actor punched him twice on the set of the movie City of Lies in 2017. Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, who shot to fame in his defamation trial with Amber Heard, are returning to represent him again. Mr Depp denies assaulting Mr Brooks. Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 13:30 1655638200 Heard sent father text claiming Depp kicked her on plane Amber Heard sent her father a text message claiming that Johnny Depp kicked her on an airplane, the actress revealed in her interview with NBC’s Dateline on Friday night. The message, from 2014, read: “I keep not fighting back. He literally kicked me and called me a [redacted] in front of everyone on the plane. It’s humiliating”. At the trial, Ms Heard testified about the alleged incident on an airplane where she accused Mr Depp of assaulting her. Mr Depp denied the allegations. The text was among those Ms Heard’s legal team shared with NBC, claiming it was evidence of the alleged abuse that she suffered. The messages were not presented as evidence to the jury in the defamation trial after the judge deemed them inadmissible in court. Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 12:30 1655634600 ‘I don’t blame jury,’ says Heard Amber Heard said she doesn’t blame the jury for handing down its verdict in the defamation case, telling Savannah Guthrie that she’s not surprised with their decision because Johnny Depp is a “beloved character”. Ms Guthrie told Ms Heard: “There’s no polite way to say it, the jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your evidence and they did not believe you. They thought you were lying.” Ms Heard replied: “How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop relentless testimony from paid employees, and towards the end of the trial, randos.” “So you don’t blame the jury,” Ms Guthrie asked. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” Ms Heard said. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the full story: Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 11:30 1655631000 Heard insists she never ‘instigated violence’ Amber Heard denied Johnny Depp’s claim that she instigated violence in her sitdown interview with Savannah Guthrie. “I never had to instigate it, I responded to it,” she said. “When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt, you adopt strategies to cope with it, and if it meant, as I testified to, if it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek, I would do it.” The Independent’s Louis Chilton has the full story: Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 10:30 1655627400 How successful can Heard be in appealing verdict? Amber Heard has said she plans to appeal the jury’s verdict in the defamation trial after she was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $8.35m in damages. The jury of five men and two women announced on 1 June it had found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on three statements. Jurors also found that Ms Heard was defamed by one of three statements in her countersuit. So how successful can she be in her appeal? The Independent‘s Clemence Michallon spoke with three attorneys about Ms Heard’s possible grounds for an appeal, or even a new trial: Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson, Mischa Barton, and several victims of Jeffrey Epstein; Jesse Weber, a host and attorney at the Law & Crime network, who covered the trial from the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia; and Mitra Ahouraian, an entertainment attorney in Beverly Hills who represents actors, directors, producers, and musicians. Read what they had to say here: Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 09:30 1655623800 Heard says she ‘tried her best’ at marriage to Depp Amber Heard said that she “tried her best” at her “deeply broken” marriage to Johnny Depp. “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” the Aquaman actress told Savannah Guthrie in her Dateline interview. “I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. “If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.” Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 08:30 1655620200 Heard says she still ‘loves’ Depp Amber Heard revealed she still “loves” ex-husband Johnny Depp even in the aftermath of their bitter defamation trial as viewers were shown old footage of the former couple’s engagement reveal in Friday night’s Dateline interview. “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” she said. “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.” The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story: Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 07:30 1655616600 Heard says Depp fans outside court made her feel ‘less than human’ Amber Heard said that Pirates of the Caribbean fans who gathered outside the courthouse in Virginia made her feel “removed from humanity” Ms Heard described to Ms Guthrie in her NBC interview how she would have to pass swarms of supporters of her ex-husband when she arrived at court each day. “Every single day I passed from three, four, sometimes six city blocks filled with people, holding signs, saying ‘Burn the witch’, ‘Death to Amber’,” she recalled. “After three and a half weeks I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full with Captain Jack Sparrow fans, who were vocal, energised… “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through,” she continued. “I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.” Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 06:30 1655613000 Heard says speaking out about alleged sexual violence is ‘scariest thing’ Amber Heard described speaking out about the alleged sexual violence that she suffered as the “scariest, most intimidating thing” in her first interview since a jury sided with Johnny Depp in their defamation case. The Aquaman actor told Savannah Guthrie in her interview on NBC’s Dateline on Friday night that she was “terrified” about being cross-examined by her ex-husband’s legal team and “not being believed” about her allegations. “The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated,” she said. Ms Heard told Ms Guthrie, whose husband has worked as a consultant for Mr Depp’s legal team, that she was not being “vindictive” by sitting down for an interview in the aftermath of the case. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story: Rachel Sharp 19 June 2022 05:30

