Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.

Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn began delivering closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s claims he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.

“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even one occasion, think about the message that Mr Depp and his attorneys are sending to Amber and by extension to every victim of domsetic abuse everywhere,” he said.

“If you didn’t take the picture it didn’t happen. If you did take pictures they’re fake.

“If you didn’t tell your friends you’re lying. If you did tell your friends you’re part of the hoax.

“If you didn’t seek medical treatment you weren’t injured. If you did seek medical attention you’re crazy.

“If you did everything that you can to help your spouse the person that you love rid himself of the crushing drug and alcohol abuse that spins him him into an abusive rage-filled monster you’re a nag.

“And if you finally decided that enough is enough, you’ve had enough of the fear and enough of the pain and you have to leave to save yourself you’re a golddigger.”

He warned: “That is the message that Mr Depp is asking you to send.”

Mr Rottenborn urged jurors not to be “an accomplice” to Mr Depp’s abuse and to the “global humiliation” campaign.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

